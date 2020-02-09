Previous
Thirst Quenched by purdey
Photo 930

Thirst Quenched

Nearly 200mm of the rain in the last few days. All local fires out.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Sharon

ace
@purdey
From a small rural community in the Blue Mountains of NSW, Australia. Wife, mother, grandmother, business owner and passionate photographer. Instagram : sharontoflerphotography Update 2020: It...
Photo Details

