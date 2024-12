It's A Beautiful World

What I love about coming back to 365 is seeing everything in more detail again. Life gets in the way and we miss the little things. I live in the country - beauty abounds - yet I have been too caught up in work and family to notice. These tiny pink flowers are a perfect example. Lying down in the grass to get this shot it really came back to me the importance of slowing down, taking it all in and giving thanks. "It's a beautiful world."