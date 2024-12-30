Previous
Christmas Bush by purdeygrey
Christmas Bush

Nature's gift to the festive season. I believe the Christmas Bush is native to Australia.
Purdey

@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush, my grandchildren and farm life. First joined 365 in 2012 and managed to...
Photo Details

