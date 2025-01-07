Previous
Devastation by purdeygrey
38 / 365

Devastation

It was on this day three years ago we lost our business to a fire. Time has passed, we are back up and trading again but I can still smell the smoke that lingered on the site for weeks.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush, my grandchildren and farm life. First joined 365 in 2012 and managed to...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my! How terrible but, glad it didn't get you down and out.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact