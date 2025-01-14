Previous
Just Missed by purdeygrey
45 / 365

Just Missed

Wasn't quick enough in pulling out the camera to get a shot of the bird feasting on the nectar of this beautiful Honeysuckle.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Purdey (Sharon)

@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush, my grandchildren and farm life. First joined 365 in 2012 and managed to...
Mallory
So beautiful!
January 13th, 2025  
