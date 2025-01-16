Sign up
47 / 365
Taffy
Going for the chic and dramatic look - side swept hair and peek-a-boo bang!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
4
2
Purdey (Sharon)
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush, my grandchildren and farm life. First joined 365 in 2012 and managed to...
Latest from all albums
4
4
2
365
horse
australia
countryliving
farmlife
Corinne C
Great portrait of this beautiful horse
January 16th, 2025
Mags
Aww! Gorgeous creature!
January 16th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
Very chic! Love the DOF, beautiful portrait.
January 16th, 2025
Nicki Suthers
"Feeling cute, might delete later" lol. Lovely shot. That looks like a very late 80s, early 90s inspired crimped bang btw.
January 16th, 2025
