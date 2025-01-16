Previous
Taffy by purdeygrey
47 / 365

Taffy

Going for the chic and dramatic look - side swept hair and peek-a-boo bang!
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Purdey (Sharon)

@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush, my grandchildren and farm life. First joined 365 in 2012 and managed to...
Great portrait of this beautiful horse
January 16th, 2025  
Aww! Gorgeous creature!
January 16th, 2025  
Very chic! Love the DOF, beautiful portrait.
January 16th, 2025  
Nicki Suthers
"Feeling cute, might delete later" lol. Lovely shot. That looks like a very late 80s, early 90s inspired crimped bang btw.
January 16th, 2025  
