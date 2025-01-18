Previous
Room With A View by purdeygrey
Room With A View

Road trip not too far from home for our 40th wedding anniversary. Staying in a delightful cabin in a cherry orchard in the lovely regional town of Orange NSW.
Purdey (Sharon)

Photo Details

Jo ace
What a wonderful place to stay
January 17th, 2025  
