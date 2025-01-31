Previous
Across the Valley by purdeygrey
62 / 365

Across the Valley

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Love the haze. So soft and pretty!
January 31st, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Such a stunning view & beautiful shot.
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact