Diary Of A Late Physician Vol II

When my late father-in-law passed I was lucky enough to inherit some wonderful old titles. This one inscribed January 29, 1869.



The following description from the National Library of Medicine -

From the publication of the first chapter in Blackwood’s in August 1830 to the appearance of a ‘People’s Edition’ in 1854, Warren’s Passages from the Diary of a Late Physician was an international literary sensation. Written from the perspective of a late physician who recounts the ‘secret history’ of the medical profession, including his own ‘Early Struggles’ to become a prominent physician in London, the series consisted of sketches of notable medical cases, which range from the macabre to the sentimental.