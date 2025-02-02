Previous
Diary Of A Late Physician Vol II
Diary Of A Late Physician Vol II

When my late father-in-law passed I was lucky enough to inherit some wonderful old titles. This one inscribed January 29, 1869.

The following description from the National Library of Medicine -
From the publication of the first chapter in Blackwood’s in August 1830 to the appearance of a ‘People’s Edition’ in 1854, Warren’s Passages from the Diary of a Late Physician was an international literary sensation. Written from the perspective of a late physician who recounts the ‘secret history’ of the medical profession, including his own ‘Early Struggles’ to become a prominent physician in London, the series consisted of sketches of notable medical cases, which range from the macabre to the sentimental.
Purdey (Sharon)

Dorothy ace
Love the handwriting, my grandmother wrote like this. I believe it was called copperplate?
February 2nd, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon)
@illinilass it's lovely isn't it and still clear 150 years on. So elegant.
February 2nd, 2025  
