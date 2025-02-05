Previous
When The Day Awakes by purdeygrey
67 / 365

When The Day Awakes

Love a misty morning sunrise.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely golden tones and sun flare!
February 5th, 2025  
Christopher Carr ace
Great pic!
February 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact