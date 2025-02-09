Sign up
71 / 365
Saddler and Repairs
Exploring the historic NSW village of Carcoar.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Tags
australia
,
history
,
nsw
,
smalltowns
