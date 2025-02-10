Sign up
72 / 365
Wet Wet Wet
Huge storm yesterday which left us without power for most of the day and well in to the night.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
1
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Tags
weather
,
australia
,
rain
,
countryliving
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured the raindrops, a lovely lush scene.
February 11th, 2025
