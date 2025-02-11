Previous
Misty Morning by purdeygrey
73 / 365

Misty Morning

Misty start to the day, followed by a fine day and another afternoon thunder storm.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Purdey (Sharon)

From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
I love this, wonderful landscape beautifully composed and captured.
February 11th, 2025  
Lovely soft colours.
February 11th, 2025  
