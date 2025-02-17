Sign up
79 / 365
West Coast Wilderness Railway Tasmania
This historic steam train runs through some of the most rugged and stunning landscapes in Tasmania. Guides on board offer a commentary on the history of the line - originally built to transport copper from the Queenstown mines.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Purdey (Sharon)
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Mags
ace
Amazing shot!
February 17th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
I really enjoyed our day spent on this fascinating railway. Wonderful shot of the steam engine
February 17th, 2025
