West Coast Wilderness Railway Tasmania by purdeygrey
West Coast Wilderness Railway Tasmania

This historic steam train runs through some of the most rugged and stunning landscapes in Tasmania. Guides on board offer a commentary on the history of the line - originally built to transport copper from the Queenstown mines.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Purdey (Sharon)

Mags ace
Amazing shot!
February 17th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
I really enjoyed our day spent on this fascinating railway. Wonderful shot of the steam engine
February 17th, 2025  
