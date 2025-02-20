Sign up
82 / 365
Fleeting Masterpiece
There is something mesmerizing about the patterns that sand creates. The rugged beaches and coastline of western Tasmania produce some wonderfully interesting masterpieces.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Purdey (Sharon)
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Tags
sand
beach
australia
tasmania
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
February 20th, 2025
Mags
Yes and the driftwood too!
February 20th, 2025
