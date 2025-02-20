Previous
Fleeting Masterpiece by purdeygrey
82 / 365

Fleeting Masterpiece

There is something mesmerizing about the patterns that sand creates. The rugged beaches and coastline of western Tasmania produce some wonderfully interesting masterpieces.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Purdey (Sharon)

From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
February 20th, 2025  
Yes and the driftwood too!
February 20th, 2025  
