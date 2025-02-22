Previous
Next
Green by purdeygrey
84 / 365

Green

Catching up after a few days away.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful greens and textures.
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact