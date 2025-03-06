Previous
Mirror Lake by purdeygrey
Mirror Lake

Spent a few days on the coast last week. We were so lucky with the weather. Long Jetty NSW.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Purdey (Sharon)

@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Fabulous clouds & reflections...and nice leading line with the pier that seems to go on forever (I guess that's why they call it Long Jetty! haha)
March 6th, 2025  
