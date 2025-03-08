Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
Love You
A piece of someone's story left for us to discover.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
1
1
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
134
photos
45
followers
47
following
26% complete
View this month »
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Awww sweet
March 8th, 2025
