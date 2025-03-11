Sign up
101 / 365
Faded Pink
Playing around in Photoroom.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Tags
pink
,
rose
Diana
ace
Beautiful tones and a great wabi sabi.
March 12th, 2025
