Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
104 / 365
Taking A Dip
Very warm here today. Cattle enjoying the cool of the dam.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
140
photos
47
followers
49
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Latest from all albums
98
99
18
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how serene! Reminds me of my childhood summers at my grandparents' farm.
March 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful scene
March 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close