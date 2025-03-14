Previous
Taking A Dip by purdeygrey
Taking A Dip

Very warm here today. Cattle enjoying the cool of the dam.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Purdey (Sharon)

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how serene! Reminds me of my childhood summers at my grandparents' farm.
March 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful scene
March 14th, 2025  
