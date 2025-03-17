Previous
It's Shearing Days Are Over by purdeygrey
It's Shearing Days Are Over

Just catching up days missed last week.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Purdey (Sharon)

@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Mags
A lovely old place and capture!
March 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
March 25th, 2025  
