Previous
Next
The Old and The New by purdeygrey
108 / 365

The Old and The New

Just catching up days missed last week.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
One of the best hand shots I've seen in a while. =)
March 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So wonderful
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact