109 / 365
Here's Looking At You
Just catching up days missed last week.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
3
1
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
150
photos
47
followers
49
following
31% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What interesting cows! I don't believe I've ever seen any with this coloring before.
March 24th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
A very handsome young bullock!
March 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So great
March 25th, 2025
