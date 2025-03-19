Previous
Next
Here's Looking At You by purdeygrey
109 / 365

Here's Looking At You

Just catching up days missed last week.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What interesting cows! I don't believe I've ever seen any with this coloring before.
March 24th, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock ace
A very handsome young bullock!
March 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So great
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact