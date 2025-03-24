Sign up
Previous
111 / 365
Striking A Pose
Sitting quietly on the gatepost.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
4
3
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
147
photos
47
followers
49
following
30% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
Martyn Drage
ace
Excellent capture and close up
March 24th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
March 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning close up and details.
March 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my, great pose
March 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
