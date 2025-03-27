Previous
Sneak Peak by purdeygrey
117 / 365

Sneak Peak

Taken through my windscreen. I fuel the car at the service station next door to this church. I love the way the spire peaks through the foliage.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Purdey (Sharon)

@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Lovely
March 27th, 2025  
Such a lovely sight and capture.
March 27th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
March 27th, 2025  
Beautiful POV!
March 27th, 2025  
