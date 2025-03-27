Sign up
Previous
117 / 365
Sneak Peak
Taken through my windscreen. I fuel the car at the service station next door to this church. I love the way the spire peaks through the foliage.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
4
0
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
153
photos
47
followers
49
following
32% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2025 12:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a lovely sight and capture.
March 27th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
March 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV!
March 27th, 2025
