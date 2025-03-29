Sign up
119 / 365
Very wet today. I will be away for a few weeks taking the opportunity to water and fertilise my indoor plants in the hope they will survive under my husband's care (lol)! This is only half of them - he is not thrilled to have to water them.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Babs
ace
Wow so many plants. I always manage to kill off indoor plants so good job I don't have to care for them
March 29th, 2025
