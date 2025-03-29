Previous
by purdeygrey
Very wet today. I will be away for a few weeks taking the opportunity to water and fertilise my indoor plants in the hope they will survive under my husband's care (lol)! This is only half of them - he is not thrilled to have to water them.
Babs ace
Wow so many plants. I always manage to kill off indoor plants so good job I don't have to care for them
March 29th, 2025  
