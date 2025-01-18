Previous
Oh Oh Oh by purdeygrey
Oh Oh Oh

I love Christmas, but come Boxing Day I am packing up and putting away until next year. In the tiny village of Molong they are drawing it out - so many shop windows still have Christmas themes - which is kind of fun. This one caught my eye!!
Purdey (Sharon)

