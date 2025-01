Come Rain, Hail or Shine

On the 14th November 2022 the small village of Eugowra in central west NSW was hit by devastating floods. It hit with such speed there was little time to prepare - over 150 people were airlifted to safety and half the town was severely damaged by the flood waters. Two residents died. While there is still work to do it is wonderful to see the town doing well 3 years on. We spent the morning wandering around seeking out the 30 plus murals that depict the history of this resilient little town.