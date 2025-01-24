Sign up
5 / 365
Done It's Time
Sitting proudly on display this car was probably, once, someones pride and joy.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
1
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
68
photos
35
followers
36
following
1
2
3
4
5
3
52
4
53
8
54
55
5
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Bits & Pieces
cars
australia
rust
oldcar
eugowra
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
January 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool find and shot! I can imagine it restored to its former glory.
January 24th, 2025
