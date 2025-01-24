Previous
Done It's Time by purdeygrey
5 / 365

Done It's Time

Sitting proudly on display this car was probably, once, someones pride and joy.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Purdey (Sharon)

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
January 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool find and shot! I can imagine it restored to its former glory.
January 24th, 2025  
