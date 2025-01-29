Previous
A Penny For Your Thoughts by purdeygrey
8 / 365

Something different for me. I tend to photograph nature or family and mostly outdoors so challenging myself to shoot indoors and mundane everyday items found around the house. Old pennies from my husband's collection.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
Diana ace
Beautifully placed and captured.
January 29th, 2025  
