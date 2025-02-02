Suggestion and Autosuggestion

When my late father-in-law passed I was lucky enough to inherit some wonderful old titles.



This edition 1922 and inscribed 1923 and was used as a text book for study. It has passages underlined and notes on every page.

I love that is has a dried rose in the centre, obviously from some special occasion (we will never know which one). I have added a fresh rose from my garden in homage to the original.



From Amazon

This introductory book by Charles Baudouin covers the psychological subjects of suggestion and autosuggestion in supreme depth. A subject of great interest to Baudouin, Suggestion is shown to compose of a variety of techniques, used in a variety of settings clinical and non-clinical. Baudouin's belief was that suggestion, used responsibly and correctly, could be of great therapeutic benefit to patients suffering from a variety of mental disorders and even physical diseases. Furthermore, Boudouin was of the opinion that patients could be encouraged to suggest beneficent notions to themselves. Such autosuggestion forms the second half of the book, wherein Boudouin examines ways in which a patient can authoritatively and reliably influence his subconsciousness with autosuggestion, to the enrichment and benefit of his or her life circumstances, outlook, and attainments.