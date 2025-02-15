Previous
Port Arthur Tasmania by purdeygrey
14 / 365

Port Arthur Tasmania

Finally getting around to sorting photos from our three week lap of Tasmania. Former convict settlement and world heritage site - Port Arthur. A beautiful location with a dark history.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Purdey (Sharon)

From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and textures.
February 15th, 2025  
