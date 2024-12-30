Sign up
1 / 365
Glistening In the Morning Light
Spiders are master artists, their creative skills never cease to amaze me. Using my second album for 'looking back'. Finally organizing and editing the backlog of thousands of photos sitting in Lightroom.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Purdey
ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush, my grandchildren and farm life. First joined 365 in 2012 and managed to...
1
Photo Details
Tags
nature
spiderweb
countryliving
farmlife
