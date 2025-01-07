Previous
All Gone by purdeygrey
All Gone

Everything was gone, but grateful that no one was hurt and it wasn't our home.
7th January 2025

Purdey (Sharon)

@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush, my grandchildren and farm life. First joined 365 in 2012 and managed to...
Mags ace
Good to be grateful for those things. Sad capture.
January 7th, 2025  
