Previous
Reflections by purdeygrey
11 / 365

Reflections

Another one for the Looking Back album as I work my way sorting and editing Lightroom.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Purdey (Sharon)

ace
@purdeygrey
From country NSW Australia. Mostly capturing the beauty of the Australian bush in the Blue Mountains NSW, my grandchildren, farm life and, our home away...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact