Rust and Resilience. Mater?

We stumbled across this car graveyard in the grounds of a former psychiatric institution. Initially opened in 1827, it closed in 2000. It remained unused for many years but today it serves as a historical site which attracts visitors interested in history and architecture and is a popular spot for ghost tours and paranormal investigations. There were dozens of old vehicles scattered over the site, as well as a very interesting and varied collection of old treasures.