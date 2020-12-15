Previous
Next
Wrapped all the furniture by purdypictures
33 / 365

Wrapped all the furniture

I (er, the elf) wrapped all the furniture in our house last night. It made for an entertaining morning, although the boys were disappointed that the couch wasn’t a Barbie 😂
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Caryn

@purdypictures
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise