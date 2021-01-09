Previous
Here’s my 2 cents... by purdypictures
58 / 365

Here’s my 2 cents...

While waiting for the water to boil for dinner, these two pennies caught my attention. That’s how uninteresting today has been, and I’m kinda grateful for that :)
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Caryn

@purdypictures
