Previous
Next
Snowscape by purlsnaps
15 / 365

Snowscape

Winter storms have begun. I might have to dig out some macro lenses if this keeps up.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Snaps

@purlsnaps
My equipment is an obsolete Galaxy phone with a busted screen and a scratched lens. May your days be filled with photogenic finds. ...and may...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise