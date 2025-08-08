Previous
Looking for Storks by purplekiwi4
Looking for Storks

Headed to Knepp Estate to look for storks, but sadly they took flight as we arrived and they were no where to be seen when we got to their paddock
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
