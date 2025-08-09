Previous
Carpenters flowers by purplekiwi4
9 / 365

Carpenters flowers

We've departed our first stop on the trip, so took a few pics of the beautiful flowers in the garden. Top marks to the gardener!
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact