14 / 365
Heather in flower on Barden Moor
Today's wanderings took us on a walk to Barden Moor, past Rylstone Cross and Cracoe War Memorial. The Heather in full flower is absolutely stunning. And nice to have a drop in temperature from yesterday's 32deg
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
365
SM-S906E
14th August 2025 11:20am
Tags
#walking
#heather
#bardenmoor
