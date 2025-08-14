Previous
Next
Heather in flower on Barden Moor by purplekiwi4
14 / 365

Heather in flower on Barden Moor

Today's wanderings took us on a walk to Barden Moor, past Rylstone Cross and Cracoe War Memorial. The Heather in full flower is absolutely stunning. And nice to have a drop in temperature from yesterday's 32deg
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact