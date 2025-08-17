Previous
Next
The Leaning Tower by purplekiwi4
17 / 365

The Leaning Tower

Quick stop off in Pisa on our way to Cinque Terre, had to be done really.
Can confirm it's still leaning
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact