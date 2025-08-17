Sign up
17 / 365
The Leaning Tower
Quick stop off in Pisa on our way to Cinque Terre, had to be done really.
Can confirm it's still leaning
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
19
photos
2
followers
1
following
5% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
17th August 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#leaningtowerofpisa
