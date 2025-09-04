Previous
Winter flowers by purplekiwi4
34 / 365

Winter flowers

The Mānuka is in full flower, along with the coleonema and a single iris flower. Love winter colour in the garden
4th September 2025

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand.
9% complete

