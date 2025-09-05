Previous
Friday lunch walk by purplekiwi4
35 / 365

Friday lunch walk

Popped out for a quick stroll around the neighborhood before lunch. Love found down this short track, with the Mānuka and Ponga (tree fern) shading the path. Bliss
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
