Mairangi Beach
Popped down to the village to visit the travel agent, dreaming of more holiday destinations. Couldn't leave without checking out the best local view, looking out to Rangitoto Island on a cold, rainy, grey day. It's still winter
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
36
photos
2
followers
1
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
0
365
SM-S906E
6th September 2025 1:53pm
