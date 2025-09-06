Previous
Mairangi Beach by purplekiwi4
36 / 365

Mairangi Beach

Popped down to the village to visit the travel agent, dreaming of more holiday destinations. Couldn't leave without checking out the best local view, looking out to Rangitoto Island on a cold, rainy, grey day. It's still winter
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
