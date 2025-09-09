Previous
Māori Chief by purplekiwi4
39 / 365

Māori Chief

Despite it's size it's easy to miss at times. Surprisingly, commissioned in 1964 so it's been around our city for a while.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
11% complete

Photo Details

