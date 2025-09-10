Sign up
39 / 365
The last harvest
The Rocoto chilli plant performed just OK over summer, but autumn and winter just went berserk. Pulled the plant out last week so the remaining fruit is ripening in the sun room
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
0
0
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone.
10% complete
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
10th September 2025 1:07pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
#chilli
