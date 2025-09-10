Previous
Next
The last harvest by purplekiwi4
39 / 365

The last harvest

The Rocoto chilli plant performed just OK over summer, but autumn and winter just went berserk. Pulled the plant out last week so the remaining fruit is ripening in the sun room
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact