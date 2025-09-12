Previous
Rainbow art by purplekiwi4
42 / 365

Rainbow art

This colourful art installation is in the HSBC building next to work. Colour on an otherwise grey day
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
