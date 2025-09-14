Previous
Tūī trees by purplekiwi4
43 / 365

Tūī trees

The blossom are out and the Tūī are loving it. This tree had 6 Tūī in it, their fave time of year. Kōwhai will be next
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
